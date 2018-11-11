Warriors' Jordan Bell: Coming off bench Saturday
Bell will come off the bench for Saturday's contest against the Nets.
Bell started the Warriors previous game against the Bucks due to the absence of Draymond Green. However, following the blowout loss, coach Steve Kerr has opted to insert Jonas Jerebko into the starting five instead.
More News
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Modest production in spot start•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: To start at power forward vs. Bucks•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Questionable Wednesday vs. Pelicans•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Solid in extended playing time•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Plays just three minutes Sunday•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Double-digit boards in loss•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...