Bell will come off the bench in Sunday's Game 2 against the Raptors, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.

DeMarcus Cousins will get the starting nod at center, and it's a fairly surprising move given how limited he was in his first game of the series. Nevertheless, Bell will come off the bench and likely still play no more than 15 minutes Sunday.

