Warriors' Jordan Bell: Double-digit boards in loss
Bell tallied just two points (1-5 FG) but added 10 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 25 minutes in the Warriors' 123-113 preseason loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.
Bell drew another start at power forward with Draymond Green (knee) sidelined, and he was able to make his presence felt on the boards. The 23-year-old is also competing with Kevon Looney and Damian Jones for the starting center job to open the season, but all three players are likely to see their fair share of playing time there come the regular season until DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) is ready to suit up.
