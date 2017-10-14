Warriors' Jordan Bell: Double-doubles in exhibition finale
Bell managed 10 points (5-8 FG), 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks across 25 minutes in Friday's 117-106 preseason win over the Kings.
Bell closed out the exhibition slate with back-to-back double-digit scoring efforts and shot an impressive 73.7 percent (14-for-19) from the field over four preseason tilts. The 2017 second-round pick has plenty of capable veterans ahead of him on both the power forward and center depth charts, but his solid play this preseason has likely earned him a roster spot.
