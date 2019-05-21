Bell will start in Monday's Game 4 against the Trail Blazers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Bell's move into the starting five comes at the expense of Damian Jones, who will come off the bench. In the past two games, Bell has contributed off the bench, playing 14 and 15 minutes respectively. It's unclear if this is just a one-time start, or if he will remain going forward, but he could see an increased role in his time with the starters.

