Bell will start at power forward for Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Lakers, Mark Medina of the Mercury News reports.

With Draymond Green (knee) sitting out a second straight contest, Bell will get his chance to work in the top unit after Kevon Looney received the starting nod at power forward the last time out. A stint in the top unit should give Bell another opportunity to impress coach Steve Kerr, though he's eventually expected to be apart of a three-man rotation at center with Looney and Damion Jones until All-Star DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) is healthy.