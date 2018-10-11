Warriors' Jordan Bell: Earns starting nod Wednesday
Bell will start at power forward for Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Lakers, Mark Medina of the Mercury News reports.
With Draymond Green (knee) sitting out a second straight contest, Bell will get his chance to work in the top unit after Kevon Looney received the starting nod at power forward the last time out. A stint in the top unit should give Bell another opportunity to impress coach Steve Kerr, though he's eventually expected to be apart of a three-man rotation at center with Looney and Damion Jones until All-Star DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) is healthy.
More News
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Productive off bench in win•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Leads team with seven boards in loss•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Will compete for starting gig•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Won't play final summer league game•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Out again Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Out Monday with sore shoulder•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.