Warriors' Jordan Bell: Efficient in limited minutes
Bell generated 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 FT), two assists, one rebound and two blocks across 15 minutes in the Warriors' 146-109 win over the Bulls on Friday.
Bell doesn't often get significant opportunities in his bench role, so he was out there firing away Friday in the blowout win. The 24-year-old has now posted double-digit scoring efforts in the last two games in which he's seen double-digit minutes, with some excellent shooting (11-for-15) pivotal to his success. However, he remains difficult to trust from a fantasy perspective, considering he can often see minimal time or even log a DNP-CD in non-blowout scenarios.
