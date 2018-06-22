Bell is expected to play on the Warriors' summer league team, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Bell had a strong rookie campaign for the Warriors, averaging 4.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 block in 14.2 minutes. He even drew 13 starts, posting 7.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and just under two blocks per game in those outings.