Warriors' Jordan Bell: Expected to return Wednesday
Bell (illness) is probable for Wednesday's game against Miami.
Bell was held out of Monday's clash with Charlotte due to illness, but he's expected to be ready to play in Golden State's upcoming tilt. He's averaging 5.2 points, 3.6 assists and 1.0 assist over his previous five contests.
