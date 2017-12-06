Warriors' Jordan Bell: Expected to start Wednesday
Bell is expected to draw the start at power forward for Wednesday's tilt against the Hornets with Draymond Green (shoulder) ruled out, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.
Bell has gotten some rotational minutes this season, playing in 19 games and seeing 10.2 minutes per game, averaging 4.2 points and 2.9 rebounds. His most impressive game occurred on Nov. 24 against Chicago, where he racked up seven points, six rebounds, six blocks, four assists and two steals across 26 minutes. He'll likely see a similar workload Wednesday and could make for a good low-cost option in DFS.
