Warriors' Jordan Bell: Fails to play again
Bell did not see the floor during Saturday's 115-111 win over the Celtics.
Bell hasn't seen any action in two straight tilts and three of the last five. The return of DeMarcus Cousins has pushed Bell out of the regular rotation, and Cousins hasn't even surpassed 24 minutes through his first four appearances.
More News
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Efficient in limited minutes•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Sees extra run due to matchup•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Plays nine minutes in loss•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Plays 13 minutes in Thursday's loss•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Modest production in spot start•
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....