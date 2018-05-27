Bell totaled three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block in 21 minutes during Saturday's 115-86 victory over the Rockets.

Bell came off the bench Saturday providing a nice spark and seeing more court time that starter Kevon Looney. Bell has not been much of a factor in the series but was able to have an impact with his energy and athleticism. The Warriors have needed some additional efforts from their role players with Andre Iguodala (knee) on the sidelines and Bell was the go-to-guy in this game. Game Seven will be in Houston on Monday and Bell will need to be ready to go if called upon.