Warriors' Jordan Bell: Goes through 3-on-3 work, doubtful Saturday
Bell (ankle) went through 3-on-3 work at Friday's practice and is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Thunder, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Bell, who has been out since mid-January, went through practice Wednesday as well, though was ultimately ruled out for Thursday's contest against the Clippers. More information on his status should arrive following the team's Saturday morning shootaround.
More News
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...