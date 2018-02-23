Play

Bell (ankle) went through 3-on-3 work at Friday's practice and is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Thunder, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Bell, who has been out since mid-January, went through practice Wednesday as well, though was ultimately ruled out for Thursday's contest against the Clippers. More information on his status should arrive following the team's Saturday morning shootaround.

