Warriors' Jordan Bell: Headed back to G League
Bell has been reassigned to Santa Cruz of the G League.
In a corresponding move, the Warriors announced that two-way guard Quinn Cook will rejoin the team. Bell has appeared in 41 games for Golden State, averaging 4.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and one blocked shot per game.
More News
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Quiet return Monday•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Will be available for limited minutes•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Upgraded to probable•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Questionable for Monday•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Goes through 3-on-3 work, doubtful Saturday•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...