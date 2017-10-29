Bell is inactive for Sunday's game against the Pistons, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News

Bell will be a healthy inactive for the second straight game, as head coach Steve Kerr will give Kevon Looney the opportunity to play off the bench once again. Looney played an efficient 12 minutes last time out, scoring nine points and grabbing five rebounds, so Bell could continue to be inactive should Looney continue to be solid in a limited bench role.