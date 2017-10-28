Warriors' Jordan Bell: Inactive vs. Wizards
Bell is listed as inactive for Friday's game against the Wizards, Tim Bontemps of The Washington Post reports.
Bell is a surprise inactive in favor of Kevin Looney. Coach Steve Kerr indicated he wants to give everyone a shot to play, and the rookie will be the odd man out Friday. He is averaging 4.8 points, 2.2 boards, and 0.6 blocks across eight minutes per game.
