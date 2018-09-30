Bell provided 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, a blocked shot and an assist across 16 minutes in Saturday's 114-110 preseason loss to the Timberwolves.

It's widely expected that Bell will be the Warriors' starting center this season until DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) joins the team. He actually came off the bench in the Warriors' first game as Damian Jones garnered the start. Golden State's offense typically doesn't flow from the five so expectations should be tempered for Bell, but as a starter on a fast=paced offense, he will still have some value.