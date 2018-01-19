Warriors' Jordan Bell: Likely dealing with bone bruise
Bell had an MRI on his ankle Thursday and head coach Steve Kerr believes the rookie suffered a bone bruise, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Bell left Wednesday's game against the Bulls in a wheelchair after suffering the left ankle injury, and while the Warriors are yet to provide an official update on the rookie, it doesn't appear the MRI revealed anything too serious. Should Bell have to miss anytime, both David West and Omri Casspi would be in line for extra playing time off the bench.
