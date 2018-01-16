Warriors' Jordan Bell: Modest effort in spot start
Bell drew the start at center in Monday's 118-108 win over the Cavaliers, producing six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds across 14 minutes in Monday's 118-108 win over the Cavaliers.
Coach Steve Kerr opted to go small Monday, sending Zaza Pachulia to the bench, and ultimately, to a DNP-CD. Meanwhile, Bell entered the first unit, but he ended up playing a minimal role. The 23-year-old has enjoyed some productive outings this season off the bench, especially on the glass. However, given the depth of the Warriors' rotation and minutes typically afforded to the first unit, his fantasy value remains limited to deeper formats for the time being.
