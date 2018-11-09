Bell drew the start at power forward for Draymond Green (toe) in Thursday's 134-111 loss to the Bucks and delivered four points (2-3 FG), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 22 minutes.

Bell couldn't offer much on the offensive end, although he did make solid contributions across the rest of the stat sheet. The second-year big typically fills a bench role that affords him minutes in the teens, and even if he does draw another start for Green against the Nets on Saturday, his production is likely to remain at a similar level to Thursday's barring unforeseen developments.