Warriors' Jordan Bell: Modest production in spot start
Bell drew the start at power forward for Draymond Green (toe) in Thursday's 134-111 loss to the Bucks and delivered four points (2-3 FG), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 22 minutes.
Bell couldn't offer much on the offensive end, although he did make solid contributions across the rest of the stat sheet. The second-year big typically fills a bench role that affords him minutes in the teens, and even if he does draw another start for Green against the Nets on Saturday, his production is likely to remain at a similar level to Thursday's barring unforeseen developments.
More News
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: To start at power forward vs. Bucks•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Questionable Wednesday vs. Pelicans•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Solid in extended playing time•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Plays just three minutes Sunday•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Double-digit boards in loss•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Earns starting nod Wednesday•
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...