Bell contributed just four points, one rebound, and one block in 11 minutes during Sunday's 121-114 victory over Detroit.

Bell continues to struggle to even get on the court, putting up just four points in 11 minutes Sunday. He had been touted as a player with a chance to break out early in the season but failed to produce at all. The upside is there for Bell but it is hard to see where the opportunity is going to come unless he finds his way to another team.