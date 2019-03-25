Warriors' Jordan Bell: Only 11 minutes in win Sunday
Bell contributed just four points, one rebound, and one block in 11 minutes during Sunday's 121-114 victory over Detroit.
Bell continues to struggle to even get on the court, putting up just four points in 11 minutes Sunday. He had been touted as a player with a chance to break out early in the season but failed to produce at all. The upside is there for Bell but it is hard to see where the opportunity is going to come unless he finds his way to another team.
More News
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.