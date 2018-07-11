Bell (shoulder) will miss Wednesday's summer league action against the Hornets, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.

Bell's shoulder continues to give him some discomfort, and there's no reason for the Warriors to push him during league. In 97 summer league minutes, Bell has been showing off his versatility, totaling 20 points, 27 rebounds, 17 assists, 10 steals and nine blocks.

