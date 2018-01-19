Warriors' Jordan Bell: Out at least two weeks
Bell is suffering from inflammation of his left ankle and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
While coach Steve Kerr said he didn't expect anything serious following the results of the MRI, but it looks as if Bell could be facing an extended absence with plenty of mystery still surrounding his timetable. With another evaluation not coming for another two weeks, Bell is set to miss at least the next six or seven games. In his absence, Kevon Looney should start to see an extended role off the bench, with David West and Omri Casspi also potentially filling in with extra minutes in the frontcourt.
