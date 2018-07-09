Bell is dealing with a sore left shoulder and won't play in Monday's summer league matchup against the Mavericks, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.

The injury isn't considered serious, though the Warriors are going to play it safe with Bell and hold him out of Monday's contest as a precautionary measure. Bell's availability for the final few summer league games later this week is also uncertain at this point in time, though it wouldn't be a huge surprise if the Warriors opted to shut him down.