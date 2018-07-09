Warriors' Jordan Bell: Out Monday with sore shoulder
Bell is dealing with a sore left shoulder and won't play in Monday's summer league matchup against the Mavericks, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.
The injury isn't considered serious, though the Warriors are going to play it safe with Bell and hold him out of Monday's contest as a precautionary measure. Bell's availability for the final few summer league games later this week is also uncertain at this point in time, though it wouldn't be a huge surprise if the Warriors opted to shut him down.
More News
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Stuffs stat sheet Friday•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Playing Friday•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Will be rested Thursday•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Racks up seven dimes Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Expected to play in summer league•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Puts up 10 points in 12 minutes during Game 3 win•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...