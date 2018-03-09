Warriors' Jordan Bell: Out through weekend
Bell (ankle) will be out through the weekend and is set to be re-evaluated Tuesday, Melissa Rohlin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Bell, who suffered an ankle sprain during Tuesday's win over the Nets, will be out for the team's next three games, beginning Thursday against the Spurs and ending Sunday against the Timberwolves. More information should be available once he's re-evaluted Tuesday.
