Bell posted 11 points (5-5 FG, 1-1 FT), one rebound, one block and two steals across seven minutes during Sunday's preseason matchup against the Timberwolves.

Bell was super efficient in seven limited minutes Sunday, knocking down all five of his field goal attempts and his sole free-throw. The team's 2017 second-round pick has looked promising when he's seen the floor throughout the preseason, but considering Bell is a part of one of the more talented rosters in the league, playing time will likely be hard to come by most nights once the regular season approaches.