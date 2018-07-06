Warriors' Jordan Bell: Playing Friday
Bell (rest) will play during Friday's game against the Clippers, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Bell was given Thursday's Sacramento Summer League game off for rest, but will return for the Warriors' first game of Las Vegas Summer League. During Tuesday's game, Bell posted eight points, seven assists, six rebounds, four blocks and a pair of steals across 24 minutes.
More News
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Will be rested Thursday•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Racks up seven dimes Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Expected to play in summer league•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Puts up 10 points in 12 minutes during Game 3 win•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Fills a role in Game Six victory•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Adds two points in season finale•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...