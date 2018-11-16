Bell contributed two points (1-2 FG), three rebounds, and three assists in 13 minutes during Thursday's 107-86 loss to the Rockets.

Bell saw fewer minutes than all but two (Alfonzo McKinnie, Jacob Evans) of the 12 Warriors who saw the floor. Considering the fact that many were hoping Bell would seize a sizable share of the center minutes while DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) is sidelined, the sophomore is having a dismal season. Even compared to his rookie campaign, Bell has taken a step back, and until he proves otherwise he's only worth targeting in the very deepest leagues.