Bell had two points (1-1 FG), four rebounds, and one block in 14 minutes during Saturday's 110-88 win over the Thunder.

Bell has earned double-digit minutes in nine of his last 10 appearances. However, he has reached double figures in scoring only once during the same stretch. Overall, Bell is best reserved for use in the very deepest leagues, as there is plenty of competition for playing time at the center position.

