Warriors' Jordan Bell: Plays 18 minutes off the bench
Bell compiled just six points (3-6 FG), but added seven rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 111-107 victory over the Thunder.
Bell came off the bench but saw more playing time than Zaza Pachulia, who started the game. Kevon Looney (illness) was resting up for this one, and this likely afforded Bell some additional playing time. Despite having upside in a number of categories, Bell remains merely a role player off the bench, limiting his ability to put up any consistent value.
More News
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Returning to bench Thursday•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Starting Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Will return to reserve role Sunday•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Strong effort in spot start•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Says he'll start Friday•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Scores one point in 23 minutes•
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...