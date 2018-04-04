Bell compiled just six points (3-6 FG), but added seven rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 111-107 victory over the Thunder.

Bell came off the bench but saw more playing time than Zaza Pachulia, who started the game. Kevon Looney (illness) was resting up for this one, and this likely afforded Bell some additional playing time. Despite having upside in a number of categories, Bell remains merely a role player off the bench, limiting his ability to put up any consistent value.