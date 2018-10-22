Warriors' Jordan Bell: Plays just three minutes Sunday
Bell had just two points in three minutes during Sunday's 100-98 loss to Denver.
Bell was basically out of the rotation Sunday, playing just three minutes in the two-point loss. He was arguably the most favored of all the Warriors centers in most drafts but my how things have changed. Owners that grabbed him in the hope he would carve out a sizeable role can probably cut bait at this stage. He won't always be this bad but it appears as though he is going to struggle to see enough court-time to make an impact.
