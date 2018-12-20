Bell had zero points (0-2 FG), three rebounds, and one assist in nine minutes during Wednesday's 108-103 loss to the Jazz.

Bell had his 12-game steak of earning double-digit minutes snapped in this one. With that being said, Bell's contributions had been minimal even during this recent stretch of increased opportunity, and with DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) nearing his return, Bell's role is likely about to become even more limited.