Warriors' Jordan Bell: Plays nine minutes in loss
Bell had zero points (0-2 FG), three rebounds, and one assist in nine minutes during Wednesday's 108-103 loss to the Jazz.
Bell had his 12-game steak of earning double-digit minutes snapped in this one. With that being said, Bell's contributions had been minimal even during this recent stretch of increased opportunity, and with DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) nearing his return, Bell's role is likely about to become even more limited.
More News
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Plays 13 minutes in Thursday's loss•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Modest production in spot start•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: To start at power forward vs. Bucks•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Questionable Wednesday vs. Pelicans•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Solid in extended playing time•
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...