Warriors' Jordan Bell: Probable Friday vs. Kings
Bell (ankle) is probable for Friday's contest against the Kings.
Bell had been sidelined for three straight games before he returned Wednesday against the Lakers, playing 18 minutes. He's apparently dealing with some lingering soreness, however. More word on his availability could arrive following the team's morning shootaround.
