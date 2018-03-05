Bell is dealing with a lower back strain, but is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Nets.

Bell was assigned to the G-League over the weekend, so it seems likely he suffered the injury during Sunday's game with Santa Cruz. That said, it doesn't appear to be anything serious, so look for him to be recalled and available to play ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Nets. Bell remains off the fantasy radar and averaged just 1.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 9.3 minutes over his last three games at the big league level.