Warriors' Jordan Bell: Probable Tuesday vs. Nets
Bell is dealing with a lower back strain, but is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Nets.
Bell was assigned to the G-League over the weekend, so it seems likely he suffered the injury during Sunday's game with Santa Cruz. That said, it doesn't appear to be anything serious, so look for him to be recalled and available to play ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Nets. Bell remains off the fantasy radar and averaged just 1.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 9.3 minutes over his last three games at the big league level.
More News
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...