Warriors' Jordan Bell: Probable Wednesday vs. Lakers
Bell (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's matchup with the Lakers.
Bell has missed the past three games due to a right ankle sprain but appears likely to return to the court Wednesday. Look for an official decision to be made either during Wednesday morning shootaround or just before tip. In his most recent four-game run with the Warriors, Bell is averaging 9.5 minutes per contest and a similar workload could be expected if he is cleared to play Wednesday.
