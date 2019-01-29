Warriors' Jordan Bell: Productive minutes in spot-start
Bell totaled eight points (4-5 FG), five rebounds, four assists, one block and a steal across 19 minutes in the Warriors' win over the Pacers on Monday.
Bell entered the starting five in place of Draymond Green (rest) and made solid statistical contributions across the board. This was just a spot-start and barring injuries to Green or DeMarcus Cousins, Bell will have very minimal value moving forward.
