Bell supplied six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and one block across 18 minutes during the Warriors' 122-94 preseason win over the Kings on Friday.

Bell came off the bench for the second straight game to open the exhibition slate, but he turned in a performance comparable to that of starter Damian Jones, who posted seven points, seven rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 15 minutes. Bell, Jones and Kevon Looney figure to continue battling for the starting center job throughout the balance of preseason.