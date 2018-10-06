Warriors' Jordan Bell: Productive off bench in win
Bell supplied six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and one block across 18 minutes during the Warriors' 122-94 preseason win over the Kings on Friday.
Bell came off the bench for the second straight game to open the exhibition slate, but he turned in a performance comparable to that of starter Damian Jones, who posted seven points, seven rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 15 minutes. Bell, Jones and Kevon Looney figure to continue battling for the starting center job throughout the balance of preseason.
More News
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Leads team with seven boards in loss•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Will compete for starting gig•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Won't play final summer league game•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Out again Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Out Monday with sore shoulder•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Stuffs stat sheet Friday•
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.