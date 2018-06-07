Bell supplied 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-4 FT), six rebounds and one block across 12 minutes during Golden State's 110-102 win over the Cavaliers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old has now upped his scoring totals over that of the previous contest over the last two games, despite seeing minutes in the teens. Bell's scoring total was a postseason high, and he's now shooting an impressive 72.7 percent over the first three games of the Finals. The 2017 second-round pick is likely to play a similar complementary role in the frontcourt during Friday's potentially decisive Game 4.