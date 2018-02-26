Bell (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Knicks, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

While chances are Bell will not play in Monday's contest, a questionable tag makes it clear that the rookie is very close to make his return to the floor after a lengthy absence with a left ankle injury. Expect another update on Bell to come following the Warriors' shootaround in the morning.

