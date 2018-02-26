Warriors' Jordan Bell: Questionable for Monday
Bell (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Knicks, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
While chances are Bell will not play in Monday's contest, a questionable tag makes it clear that the rookie is very close to make his return to the floor after a lengthy absence with a left ankle injury. Expect another update on Bell to come following the Warriors' shootaround in the morning.
