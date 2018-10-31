Warriors' Jordan Bell: Questionable Wednesday vs. Pelicans
Bell is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans due to a left calf contusion.
Bell may have picked up the injury Monday against the Bulls. More information about his availability may arrive around pre-game warmups. If he's sidelined, Kevon Looney and Damian Jones could see more time.
