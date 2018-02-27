Warriors' Jordan Bell: Quiet return Monday
Bell scored three points (1-1 FG, 1-2 FT) while adding three assists, a rebound and a block in 13 minutes off the bench during Monday's 125-111 win over the Knicks.
Seeing his first game action since Jan. 15, Bell received a limited workload and didn't make much of an impact. While his ankle seems fully healed, the rookie's minutes were already declining prior to his injury, and he could have a hard time working his way back into a prominent role in the Warriors' frontcourt.
