Warriors' Jordan Bell: Remains in starting lineup
Bell is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.
Bell starting is not a surprise, as he has done so several times of late, but it is notable that he will stick with the starters Monday despite the return of fellow big man Zaza Pachulia. It's not clear if the Warriors are simply easing Pachulia back into action, or If Bell will continue starting, but he figures to play an expanded role Monday like he has recently, and there is at least a chance that could continue moving forward.
