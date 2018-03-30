Warriors' Jordan Bell: Returning to bench Thursday
Bell will come off the bench for Thursday's game against the Bucks, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
With Draymond Green (illness) back in the lineup, Bell will head to his usual role off the pine. In that role, Bell has posted 4.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 12.2 minutes.
