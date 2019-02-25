Warriors' Jordan Bell: Ruled out Monday
Bell (illness) has been ruled out Monday against the Hornets.
Bell came down with an illness Monday morning and will miss at least one game as a result. His absence shouldn't affect the Warriors' rotation too much, as he's played in just four of eight games this month. Bell's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Heat.
