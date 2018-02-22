Bell (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Clippers, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Bell participated in practice Wednesday, however will sit out of Thursday's game. He will be reevaluated on Thursday and should be considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Thunder. With Bell out, Zaza Pachulia could see increased run.

