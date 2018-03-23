Warriors' Jordan Bell: Says he'll start Friday
Bell said that he will be starting in place of the injured Draymond Green (abdomen) during Friday's contest against the Hawks, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Over the past four games since returning from a three-game absence due to a sprained ankle, Bell has averaged 2.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and a combined 2.1 steals/blocks across 17.8 minutes per game. It's not exactly clear if he'll see a massive bump in workload with Friday's start, though he's proven to be able to put up great numbers in sixth-man minutes. In the seven games where Bell has seen at least 24 minutes, he's averaged 9.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and a combined 3.2 steals/blocks.
