Bell had just one point to go with three rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 23 minutes during Monday's 89-75 loss to San Antonio.

Bell was disappointing despite the 23 minutes, as the second-string Warriors were thumped by the Spurs. Since returning, Bell has failed to deliver any value to speak of, outside of some blocked shots. He has some upside but is almost certainly not getting enough minutes this season to see any of that come to fruition.