Warriors' Jordan Bell: Sees extra run due to matchup
Bell delivered 10 points (5-5 FG), six rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 16 minutes in the Warriors' 132-109 win over the Suns on Monday.
With the Warriors lacking a true big man to match up one-on-one with star rookie Deandre Ayton, coach Steve Kerr deployed a three-man rotation of Kevon Looney, Draymond Green and Bell to try and slow down the first overall pick. Bell was the most successful of the trio, recording a block of Ayton in the third quarter and also contributing on the offensive end with a perfect shooting effort. Bell hadn't logged double-digit minutes since Dec. 17 prior to Monday, however, so the sudden boost in value may be decidedly fleeting.
More News
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Plays nine minutes in loss•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Plays 13 minutes in Thursday's loss•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Modest production in spot start•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: To start at power forward vs. Bucks•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Questionable Wednesday vs. Pelicans•
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...