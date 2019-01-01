Bell delivered 10 points (5-5 FG), six rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 16 minutes in the Warriors' 132-109 win over the Suns on Monday.

With the Warriors lacking a true big man to match up one-on-one with star rookie Deandre Ayton, coach Steve Kerr deployed a three-man rotation of Kevon Looney, Draymond Green and Bell to try and slow down the first overall pick. Bell was the most successful of the trio, recording a block of Ayton in the third quarter and also contributing on the offensive end with a perfect shooting effort. Bell hadn't logged double-digit minutes since Dec. 17 prior to Monday, however, so the sudden boost in value may be decidedly fleeting.