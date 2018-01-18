Warriors' Jordan Bell: Set for X-ray on ankle
Bell had to leave the court in a wheelchair after suffering a left ankle injury during Monday's game against the Bulls and is set to undergo an X-ray.
Bell landed awkwardly on the ankle and eventually had to be taken off the court in a wheelchair while clearly in some pain. The fact that he couldn't put any weight on it is certainly concerning, though we should get a better idea of the severity once the results of the X-ray are given. Look out for another update shortly.
