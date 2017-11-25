Warriors' Jordan Bell: Six blocks in Friday's start
Bell scored seven points (3-4 FG, 1-1 FT) while adding six rebounds, six blocks, four assists and two steals in 26 minutes during Friday's 143-94 rout of the Bulls.
Getting the start in place of Draymond Green (rest), Bell did a more than passable Green impression, doubling his blocks total on the season while setting new career highs in boards and assists and letting Steph Curry and Klay Thompson handle the scoring. Green is expected back in the lineup for Saturday's tilt against the Pelicans, sending Bell back to the bench, but the rookie at least gave a glimpse of his fantasy upside.
More News
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Will draw first career start•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Active Friday vs. Bulls•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Inactive again Sunday•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Inactive vs. Wizards•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Double-doubles in exhibition finale•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Will start Friday's preseason finale•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...