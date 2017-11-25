Bell scored seven points (3-4 FG, 1-1 FT) while adding six rebounds, six blocks, four assists and two steals in 26 minutes during Friday's 143-94 rout of the Bulls.

Getting the start in place of Draymond Green (rest), Bell did a more than passable Green impression, doubling his blocks total on the season while setting new career highs in boards and assists and letting Steph Curry and Klay Thompson handle the scoring. Green is expected back in the lineup for Saturday's tilt against the Pelicans, sending Bell back to the bench, but the rookie at least gave a glimpse of his fantasy upside.